Comcast is waving the white flag in its battle with Disney for the rights to 21st Century Fox' assets, dropping it's $65 billion dollar bid for the properties.

The decision isn't much of a surprise, considering that Disney upped it's original $63 billion bid to $71 billion after Comcast decided to jump into the fray. Of course, Comcast's decision to try to outbid Disney for the treasure trove of Fox properties was akin to David taking on Goliath, only this time David was standing on a linoleum floor with nary a rock to be found.

Of course, Comcast isn't ready to cede the war entirely. They plan to go after British broadcaster Sky - a company Disney also has its eye on as a means of gaining a foothold in the European direct-to-consumer business.

Oh, and that cheering you hear is every super-hero and comic fan screaming in joy because this allows Disney to add 21st Century Fox's stable of characters to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. That means mutants are coming to the MCU.

Among the characters Marvel now has access to are the X-Men universe of characters (no word yet on how this will affect the upcoming X-Men: Dark Phoenix movie slated to come out next year or the New Mutants film that was pushed wayyyy back to August 2019) as well as Deadpool, and the Fantastic Four.

And it isn't just the Marvel properties that Disney will be able to add to it's Cinematic Empire. Here is just a partial list of the franchises Disney will get:

Avatar

Planet of the Apes

Alien

Kingsman

Predator

Die Hard

Ice Age

Night at the Museum

Among the television properties Disney will get are Modern Family, This Is Us, Empire, and The X-Files.

If that wasn't enough, Disney would also get the rights to such classic properties as 24, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Hill Street Blues, M*A*S*H, and The Mary Tyler Moore Show.

So, if you think Disney has been dominating the box office in the past, you ain't seen nothing yet!

No word yet as to when the deal will become final.

