College Basketball Player Gets Visit from Police

Sometimes it's just good to read about the good guys. This one falls in line with the many great achievements so many of us don't hear about but are inspired when they learn the whole story. This time we take you to Fort Worth Texas and Texas Christian University.

TCU walk-on Owen Aschieris was in a team meeting this week when a university police officer suddenly interrupted and asked to speak to him. ( Video )

“It freaked me out a little bit,” Aschieris said. “I was racking my brain trying to think of like what I had done wrong in the past, my whole life. It was crazy.” The officer had a piece of paper in his hand and asked the sophomore guard to confirm it was his name listed on the sheet.

Aschieris wasn’t in trouble, though. That sheet was a scholarship award for the spring semester for the 6-foot-1, 165-pound guard, who a year ago was on the scout team for practices with the TCU women.

“You can talk about championships or winning games or this, but the instances where we’ve been able to give a scholarship to a kid that has worked his tail off and given so much to our program is some of the most memorable moments that I’ve ever had,” TCU coach Jamie Dixon said.

Horned Frogs teammates jumped out of their seats and surrounded the stunned Aschieris who a day later made his first appearance in a TCU game as a scholarship athlete his sixth game overall.

Aschieris got a nice ovation from TCU fans when he entered with 5:48 remaining in Tuesday night’s 98-67 home win over West Virginia.

Aschieris didn’t play organized basketball until he was in seventh grade but averaged 22 points and four assists per game as a senior at Sante Fe Christian School in San Diego. He then went to TCU where he first was a practice player with the women’s team before joining the men’s team as a walk-on last summer.