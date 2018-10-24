Collaborative Art Show on Anxiety and Depression

Making it through this life journey without acquiring some anxiety and depression seems almost impossible.

If we can connect with kids while they are young we can hopefully give them the opportunity to know they don't have to face it alone.

Millennial's are the most Anxious/Depressed Generation in history Join us for a multi-media expression and conversations around this shared struggle hosted by City Church in partnership with Tre Ministries.

As part of the night there will be a Carmel Apple Bar and live music by Micah Reierson at 7:00 pm and the Collaborative Show at 7:30 pm.

When I drive by the old Tre Lounge restaurant building my taste buds remind me of the chislic I miss from their menu.

The old restaurant building has plans to be put to good use for the youth.

Every town has the same age old question: what is there for kids to do in this town?

tre Ministries aims to give kids and parents an answer with a place for youth and young adults in Sioux Falls.

tre Ministries is committed to creating a purposeful space intended to unlock the potential of our youth and young adults spiritually, physically, socially and academically. tre Ministries is located at 33rd and Minnesota in the old Tre resta urant.

