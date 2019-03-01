Coaches Wanted, To Teach in the Garden

You've always been an armchair quarterback so let’s put that know-it-all demeanor to good use. Calling all green thumbs! Time to get your hands in the dirt.

Sioux Falls based Ground Works-Midwest and South Dakota Agriculture in the Classroom in collaboration with Southeast Technical Institute is recruiting qualified candidates for multiple positions of Teaching Garden Coaches. This new volunteer position will provide on-site horticulture support and encouragement to school and nonprofit teaching garden staff and leaders.

The ideal candidate will be an experienced vegetable gardener, demonstrate an aptitude for working with elementary and middle school students, and pass a background check that includes an interview. Should you meet these requirements then the fun begins.

A nine hour teaching garden coaches training is scheduled for Saturday, April 27 on the campus of Southeast Technical Institute. The training focuses on skills for volunteering at a local school, and the best practices for growing productive teaching gardens. A certificate of completion will be awarded to candidates completing the training.

Candidates are required to complete and submit an application with references no later than Friday, April 5. Please request an application form, or refer questions to:

Ground Works & SD Agriculture in the Classroom

102 N Krohns Place, Suite 112

Sioux Falls, SD 57103

Phone: 605-275-9159

Email: teachinggardens@groundworksmidwest.org

Website: www.GroundWorks-Midwest.com

Source: Groundworks-Midwest