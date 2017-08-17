CNN: South Dakota Home to Six Hate Groups

The troubling recent images of hate groups inciting violence in Charlottesville, Virginia have a number of Americans wondering how close these organizations are operating to where they live.

According to a report by CNN , there are 917 hate groups active throughout the United States.

Using data from the Southern Poverty Law Center , the network is providing a nationwide list, including the six groups that are allegedly active in South Dakota. (Comments from the SPLC included)

ACT for America - Rapid City (Anti-Muslim)

...working to advance anti-Muslim legislation at the local and federal level while flooding the American public with wild hate speech demonizing Muslims.

American Clarion - Rapid Valley (General Hate)

These groups espouse a variety of rather unique hateful doctrines and beliefs that are not easily categorized. Many of the groups are vendors that sell a miscellany of hate materials from several different sectors of the white supremacist movement.

Note: According to a June 1 post on the American Clarion website:

After 12 and a half years, American Clarion and its parent company/website Dakota Voice are coming to an end. No more articles will be published here after this one, and in all likelihood, the website will be completely shut down when the current web hosting subscription expires in early September.

Fundamentalist Latter Day Saints - Pringle (General Hate)

...a white supremacist, homophobic, antigovernment, totalitarian cult.

Keep South Dakota Safe PAC - Aberdeen (Anti-Muslim)

...holds conspiratorial views regarding the inherent danger to America posed by its Muslim-American community.

Midland Hammerskins - Statewide (Racist Skinhead)

...a particularly violent element of the white supremacist movement, and have often been referred to as the "shock troops" of the hoped-for revolution.

PzG Inc. - Rapid City (Neo-Nazi)

...dedicated to preserving the history of the largest war in human history by selling reproduction WW2 war stock without "politically correct" distortions for all students of Adolf Hitler, Nazi Germany, WWII and Third Reich history since 1995.

This list serves as a chilling reminder that hate is a lot closer to home than we think.