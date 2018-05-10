City of Sioux Falls to Host Public Hearings on Affordable Housing

The City of Sioux Falls Affordable Housing Division will hold two public hearings on Wednesday May 16, 2018 at 2:30 PM and again at 5:30 PM at the downtown library located at 200 North Dakota Avenue.

The purpose of the hearings is to obtain comments from residents, agencies and other interested parties on unmet housing and community needs in the Sioux Falls area.

The input will then be used in the development of the City’s priorities for the 2019 Annual Action Plan, which needs to be submitted to the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) on or before November 15, 2018.

The plan is to identify the sources and uses of funds from the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program and the HOME Investment Partnerships Program (HOME).

People of low and moderate income, people who are homeless, racial and ethnic minorities, people of limited English proficiency, people with disabilities and entities that provide services to these populations are specifically encouraged to attend.

For additional information contact the Sioux Falls Human Relations Office at 605-367-8745 or email humanrelations@siouxfalls.org.

See Also:

Sign Up for the Our Newsletter Enter your email to receive the latest news and information directly to your inbox! Name * First Last

Email *