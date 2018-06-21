In a response to heavy rainfall and recent flooding, the city of Sioux Falls continues to protect residents by closing down portions of the bike path that encircles the city, along with various streets in city parks close to the river, which has swelled onto park land.

A reminder is also being given about sumps, and where they flow. “Improperly discharging sump pumps into the sanitary sewer system can result in sewage backups into homes,” says Mark Cotter, Director of Public Works. “It is illegal to attach sump pumps to floor drains or otherwise connect them to the City’s sanitary sewer system.” The sewage lines are able to accept the outflow from toilets, washing machines, dishwashers and various other household outlets, but a series of homes adding to the outflow with sump pump discharges could back up the entire system in a neighborhood.