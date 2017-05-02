City of Sioux Falls Abruptly Terminates Fire Chief Sideras

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue Chief Jim Sideras’ last day of employment with the City of Sioux Falls is today, May 2, 2017. Effective immediately, Mayor Huether announces that Division Chief Brad Goodroad will serve as interim Fire Chief until the City can conclude the employment process for selecting the next Fire Chief which is already underway.

Sideras was employed from August 29, 1983, through May 2, 2017. He was appointed Fire Chief on July 21, 2011. The City of Sioux Falls will have no further comment regarding this matter.