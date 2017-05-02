City of Sioux Falls Abruptly Terminates Fire Chief Sideras
It’s been not quite a month since Sioux Falls Fire Rescue Chief Jim Sideras announced his retirement from over three decades as a firefighter.
A different picture may yet emerge.
In a swirling sequence on Tuesday afternoon (May 2), multiple outlets including KDLT News and the Argus Leader reported that the Division of Criminal Investigation and Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office had followed through on a search warrant of the Sideras home on South Magnolia Avenue.
Soon after, the City of Sioux Falls issued a statement which follows in its entirety.
Sioux Falls Fire Rescue Chief Jim Sideras’ last day of employment with the City of Sioux Falls is today, May 2, 2017. Effective immediately, Mayor Huether announces that Division Chief Brad Goodroad will serve as interim Fire Chief until the City can conclude the employment process for selecting the next Fire Chief which is already underway.
Sideras was employed from August 29, 1983, through May 2, 2017. He was appointed Fire Chief on July 21, 2011. The City of Sioux Falls will have no further comment regarding this matter.
At the April retirement announcement from Sioux Falls Fire Rescue on April 11, Sideras mentioned that he would become Executive Director of the South Dakota Healthcare Coalition.
A new Fire Rescue Chief will be chosen by the Mayor with advice and consent of the Sioux Falls City Council.
