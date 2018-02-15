First Look at Citibank’s New Facility in Sioux Falls

Over 1,600 employees at one of Sioux Falls largest employers will be getting a new workplace.

As KSFY TV reports, Citibank of Sioux Falls announced its plan to relocate their local headquarters to the opposite side of town in January. Moving from 60th Street North just northeast of the Sioux Falls Regional Airport to an adjacent location of I-229 and Interstate 29.

The new 150,000 facility will be built within the Interstate Crossing Business Park.

Construction on the four-story complex will begin in April of this year and is projected to be completed by the fourth quarter of 2019.

In January we reported that the new facility will feature state-of-the art technology and will incorporate goals of Citi’s Sustainable Progress Strategy. This overall commitment to action on climate change includes 2020 goals for energy, waste and water reduction and green building.

For many Citi employees a new route for your daily commute will not include the stretch of highway between Interstate 29 and Minnesota Avenue that has left drivers frustrated for many reasons.

See Also: