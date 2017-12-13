Chris Young is Coming to Sioux Falls! And He’s Bringing Friends!

We were pumped when we read this! See Chris Young's 'Losing Sleep World Tour' May 11, 2018 (Friday Night) at The Denny Sanford Premier

Chris Young has his new album Losing Sleep, and is taking his Losing Sleep World Tour on the road.

According to Chris's official website Chris Young Country, a performance in Sioux Falls has been added to the 2018 tour. For the entire tour schedule, and all things Chris Young Country visit his website.

Put Friday, May 11th, 2018 on your calendar fir Chris Youngs Sioux Falls Show, and he will be joined by Kane Brown, and Morgan Evans.

Brian Jamie/Robby Klein (Used with Permission)

Tickets go on sale December 8th, at 10:00 am at the KELOLAND Box Office, Ticketmaster, or charge-by-phone at 800-745-3000.

