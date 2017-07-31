An Angry Chris Christie Gets in Heckler’s Face at Cubs Game
New Jersey Governor Chris Christie is taking his brand on confrontation to the ol' ballgame.
Christie is making headlines after he had some harsh words for a Cubs fan while they took in a Cubs-Brewers game in Milwaukee on Sunday.
At the tail end of the confrontation, the governor, with nachos in hand, leans in and tells the man, Brad Joseph, "You're a big shot."
Joseph tells WISN that he was yelling at Christie prior to the incident:
I yelled his name and told him that he sucked. ... I called him a hypocrite because I thought it needed to be said. He then turned around and walked all the way back towards me and got up in my face for what seemed like a long time, but was probably only about 30 seconds or a minute."
Joseph also says Christie asked him if he wanted to "star something." Despite the ugly encounter, Joseph doesn't regret expressing himself.
"He is a public official and this is America and I think we have the right to say what you believe as long as it’s not crude or profane," Joseph said.
Christie, who maybe could've called in Brewers fan Kato Kaelin for reinforcements, continues to attract negative publicity. In early July, he was roasted for going to a New Jersey beach after he shut down the beaches in the state. A few weeks later, he also took it on the chin after catching a foul ball at a Mets game.