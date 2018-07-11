Chill Out With This Sioux Falls Blizzard Video

The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, South Dakota has issued a Heat Advisory for the entire region. The heat index will be up around +102 degrees. With the oppressive heat forecast, how about thinking back just 3 months ago?

It was April 14th when the tri-state area was hit by a big spring blizzard with winds over 60mph and snowfall amounts over 18 inches in some spots. Turn up the volume, watch the snow blow, and just chill out. This will be back before we know it.

Here is the area forecast from the National Weather Service in Sioux falls:

*Heat Advisory from 12 noon until 8 pm*

Today: Sunny, with a high near 94. Heat index values as high as 102. South wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 75. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 5pm. Some of the storms could be severe. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 8pm. Some of the storms could be severe. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming east northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. East northeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.