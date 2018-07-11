Children Struck by Fireworks Leads to Arrest of Sioux Falls Man

Shooting fireworks outside the appointed time around the Independence Day holiday is a minor infraction. Using fireworks as weapons whether intended or not is a bit too much.

Sioux Falls Police Public Information Officer Sam Clemens says the incident happened about 7:30 PM on Tuesday in a parking lot in the 200 block of N. Cleveland Avenue.

“There were at least two kids outside that were hit by fireworks. One of them was a 13-year old boy and he was hit in the elbow the other was an 8-year old girl that was hit in the head. In the report, it mentions at least one other child that ran away but it didn’t sound like he was injured. There were two guys in a car and they were shooting either bottle rockets or roman candles.”

No one was seriously injured in the incident. Police were investigating at the scene when one of the suspects returned in the same car. Arrested was a 19-year old on the charge of aggravated assault who is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The other suspect is known to police and is still being sought.

