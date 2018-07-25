Chicago White Sox Sign Kevin Folman from Sioux Falls Canaries

For the first time since 2014, a Sioux Falls Canaries player has been signed by a Major League Baseball team.

The Chicago White Sox have announced the signing of Kevin Folman. Folman has had a short stint with the Canaries having signed with the team back on June 12. The 23-year-old has pitched 45.2 innings this season for the Canaries and holds a 3.25 ERA in eight appearances. He has struck out 23 batters this season.

Before his time with the Canaries, Folman was a standout at North Dakota State University. He ranked third overall in The Summit League during his junior campaign, and went on a run of striking out 49 batters in 45 games as a relief pitcher during his senior season.

Sioux Falls has more of a history of seeing players end their career following a stint in the big leagues over those that start their careers and move up. Folman is one of three players that has played for the Canaries before getting called up as a development talent. Dallas Tarleton was with the Canaries in 2014 and was signed to Arizona's AAA affiliate. George Sherrill played one season with the Canaries in 2001 before moving to Winnipeg, and then to the Seattle Mariners' development system. Sherrill went on to have a strong career that included an MLB All-Star Game appearance in 2008.

The Canaries currently sit in fifth place of the North Division of the American Association standings, but are only 8.5 games out of first place. They return to the birdcage this weekend for a series against Wichita.

