Chew On This: Tinner’s Public House Serves Yummy Burgers

Blogger's Note: "Chew on This" is a series of stories highlighting the vibrant restaurant scene in Sioux Falls. Karla and friends give their opinions on new restaurants and even some that have been in Sioux Falls for years. They concentrate on dining establishments that aren't national chains.

How do you know when a restaurant has good food? When you are so full from eating every last morsel on your plate that you wobble out of the restaurant vowing to never eat another bite of food, but then the next day you crave it and want to go back.

That is the only way to describe our recent visit to Tinner's Public House at 69th and Minnesota. We had heard about their new burger menu, but were expecting just a typical burger on a bun that requires lots of ketchup to add some flavor. We were pleasantly surprised.

First of all, it's not the "old" Tinner's Bar and Grill. It is completely remodeled, with a new menu, and a new name. It's now called Tinner's Public House. If you were ever in the old Tinner's, it was missing "atmosphere" and the food was nothing to write home about. Twenty-five year restaurant vet, George Christopulos and some other investors stepped in and revamped the entire restaurant. Tinner's Public House has a classy (but not stuffy), modern look. There's a bar area and plenty of seating in the dining area from booths to tables. They even remodeled their patio.

The night we were there, it was a mixed crowd of business people, tables of ladies having drinks with their friends and even families. You'll love the new look, but mostly, you'll really enjoy the food.

I am a picky burger eater. There are not many burgers I rave about. There are two ingredients that make a good burger - the meat and the bun. That's it. That's all you need. The rest is just fluff to intrigue the patron. Tinner's Public House uses certified Black Angus ground chuck for their burgers. The best meat for a tasty, juicy burger. Brioche buns are lightly toasted on the grill and become the base for a mountain of meat. And, we mean that. It's 7 ounces of burger - two 3 1/2 ounce burgers piled on the bun. Heaven in your mouth. I had the Tinner's burger with just cheese. Don't even get me started on the baked potato. It's rolled in salt and other seasonings and is the perfect complement to Tinner's burgers. Although, I would also recommend the sweet potato fries. More on those later. Do you see this picture? This is what I'm craving at this very moment. Oh, and that plateful of food is only $11.95.

Karla Brown/Townsquare Media

My friend Patty had the B&B Burger which stands for bacon and bleu cheese. It was also a double patty on a brioche bun with Monterey jack cheese, carmelized onions, cajun spices and smoky bleu cheese dressing. It was a delicious mouthful. Look at that mound of food for only $12.95.

Karla Brown/Townsquare Media

Our friend Beth asked our waitress Ramsey for her opinion on a couple of sandwiches. Ramsey recommended the Reuben. Beth ordered sweet potato fries as her side. I like sweet potatoes - at Thanksgiving. I didn't think I'd like sweet potato fries, but I was wrong. Where have those sweet, starchy, food sticks been all my life? The plate was loaded with fries and the sandwich was stuffed with loads of corned beef and sauerkraut. All of this for the bargain price of $12.95.

Beth Warden/Townsquare Media

Tinner's has a unique menu. Christopulos is Greek, so you better believe there are going to be a few Greek dishes on the menu including something called souvlaki. Souvlaki is skewers of marinated beef, lamb, pork or shrimp served with rice and pita chips. It's one of their most popular items. On the weekends, you don't have to wait until lunch to enjoy their diverse menu, because they open at 9:00 AM Saturday and Sunday for brunch.

There are over 700 places to eat in Sioux Falls. Think about dining at a local, non-chain restaurant and discover some of Sioux Falls' hidden gems.

Hours are 11:00 AM - 12:00 AM Monday through Thursday, 11:00 AM - 2:00 AM Friday, 9:00 AM - 2:00 PM Saturday and 9:00 AM - 12:00 AM Sunday.

See Also: