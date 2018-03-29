In the upper plains what are the words fishing enthusiasts like to hear most this time of year? The ice is out! Ahhhh now that's a sure sign of spring.

Gear-up for a great season of fishing and plan to join us for the 3rd Annual Celebrity Golf & Walleye Classic Saturday, June 23 to support the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire. Last year we had a great time even with a little rain at Lake Poinsett.

This year's event not only includes a great day of fishing on the lake but the day before the Celebrity Golf Classic has been added.

The Celebrity Walleye Classic has had the gracious support of professional athletes including Riley Reiff of the Minnesota Vikings, Zach Zenner of the Detroit Lions, Bryan Witzmann with the Kansas City Chiefs, and MMA rising star Devin Clark.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire is the only area agency serving children 4 weeks of age to age 18 providing developmentally appropriate programs that enable each child to grow and learn at their own pace. Each child is given the opportunity for individual development and exploration through an environment that is creative, stimulating and nurturing.

Contact Amy Sumner with questions at 605-306-5337.

