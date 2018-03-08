Celebrate Survivors of Human Trafficking at Sioux Falls Event

I hope sleeping better at night, and pretending human trafficking isn't around us is not the reason we seem to be turning a blind eye to this topic. There are too many young girls, and women who can’t sleep in peace, and can’t pretend, because for them trafficking is their reality.

I hope the reason we don’t address the issue of human trafficking isn’t because we want to believe our neighborhoods aren’t affected by this evil. Turning a blind eye to evil, has always been one of evils greatest accomplices.

In order to continue committing their acts against humanity, they need people who are indifferent to their crimes. Let’s not be indifferent anymore.

Saturday, March 24th, you can be a part of supporting, and celebrating survivors of human trafficking.

For every act of evil there are always people willing to make a stand, and make things right.

Call to Freedom is doing just that.

This will be an evening to open our eyes to the reality of the stories from survivors of human trafficking.

On Saturday, March 24th, Call to Freedom would like you to be a part, and Celebrate Survivors of Human Trafficking.

Come see the experiences from how their journey from being trafficked, led to finding the strength to survive, and now finding hope as a survivor.

Your presence will be part of the needed encouragement for the survivors.

The survivors will know by seeing their community showing up, we are standing with them, and support them.

The evening will be filled with music from Remedy Drive! This incredible group travels internationally spreading awareness of the grim realities of human trafficking.

Travis Jacobs will perform spoken word poetry. Travis uses poetry to hustle hope, healing, humor, and a hi-five to the human experience.

Call to Freedom will also share some much needed community education and awareness.

When I sat with some of the Call to Freedom team, I heard stories of trafficking from the community I grew up in.

You would think people would be so angry about the very idea of human trafficking that we would talk about it more.

You would think with something so heart wrenchingly wrong with treating fellow humans this way we would all rally around them and ask what we can do to help.

I would hope addressing, and taking action on human trafficking would be somewhere near the top of every politicians upcoming promises.

It appears this, along with most social justice issues, that the responsibility to do something about it will rest in the hands of the people.

Another way we can help is by putting together Freedom Bags, and bringing them to the event. Because victims have to flee trafficking situations with nothing, these Freedom Bags are filled with items to help people leave successfully.

Bag items:

Yoga/sweat pants

T-Shirt

Light jacket/cover up

Socks

Underwear

Bra

Shampoo/Conditioner

Lotion

Hair Products: hair spray, mouse, hair bands, brush/comb

Soap

Deodorant

Toothpaste/brush

Wallet/Gift Card

Chapstick

You can drop off the bags the night of the event this event, or at Vern Edie locations in Sioux Falls, Mitchell, and Sioux City during the month of March.

Follow Call to Freedom on their Facebook page for ways you can be involved in this event and others like it.

Consider coming to this event. When we hear someone’s story, our stories become each other’s, none of us stay the same, and all of us, and the world around us change for the better.

