Celebrate Super Heroes with the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra

Channel your inner Wonder Woman and Superman and celebrate the super heroes of the big screen with the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra.

Saturday, March 24 at 7:30 PM at the Washington Pavilion you'll experience "Guardians of the Symphony." The South Dakota Symphony Orchestra will feature music from the most popular super hero movies of all time, including Batman, Superman, The Avengers, and more!

Celebrate Hollywood’s most iconic super heroes with music from John Williams, Hans Zimmer, Danny Elfman, and others.

"Guardians of the Symphony" is part of the South Dakota Symphony's Pop Series. The SDSO wraps up their 2017-2018 season on May 6, so don't wait to get your tickets for the remaining shows including "Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 4", "Mozart's Missing Memory," a family concert where kids get in free with a paid adult, and the South Dakota Symphony Youth Orchestra's performance.

Reserve your tickets today for "Guardians of the Symphony."

See Also: