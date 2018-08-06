Celebrate Root Beer Float Day

One of my favorite treats of all time, is one that I forget about at times. And then when i have one again it reminds me how good they are.

I'm talking about the famous root beer float. Just a couple scoops of ice cream and some root beer all in a frosted mug. Both a spoon and a straw is needed to properly eat this one.

If I got out to get one, my favorite is A&W Restaurant. As a matter of fact, today (8/6) being National Root Beer Float Day, you can get a free root beer float.

So who was the genius that created this wonderful treat and how did the idea come about? It was Frank J. Wisner of Cripple Creek, Colorado in 1893.

Staring out his window one night at Cow Mountain, he noticed that the snowy peaks on the dark mountains looked like ice cream in a dark soda.

He began serving it to citizens in the little Colorado mining town and it became an instant hit.

See Also: