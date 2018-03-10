Celebrate Pi and Pie with a Bike Ride or Run

Let's ride in honor of Pi(e)! This will be an urban ride, and pace will be casual, and did we mention pie?

Maybe we'll ride 3.14 miles, or if the weather is nice maybe 2π miles, or maybe πr² miles, but whatever the distance, we will ride for pie!

You can also choose to run with 605 Running Company, or heck do both! Bring a favorite pie to share if you'd like! See you there!