Think Prime Time and your thoughts may turn to TV. Not this time. I'm thinking beef!

When the 2018 Prime Time Gala kicks off all the glitz, glamour and entertainment will take place this Saturday, June 23 right here in Sioux Falls.

The South Dakota Cattlemen's Foundation presents the 5th Annual Prime Time Gala and concert with the proceeds to be used to buy more beef for families throughout the state. And a portion of the proceeds from the the auction, the raffle and the concert afterwards will benefit Feeding South Dakota. In 2017 The South Dakota Cattlemen’s Foundation presented a check for $236,508 to Feeding South Dakota.

Scholarships are also awarded to students attending South Dakota schools interested in the improvement of beef production and promotion to aid in their education.

Tickets to the gala are sold out. However, tickets are still available for the Justin Moore concert. Tickets are between $18 and $67.50. Diamond Rio and Tracy Lawrence perform at 7:30 PM at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls on Saturday.

