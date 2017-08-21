Cars Free to Use Western Avenue at 69th Street Again

There still is a long way to go for the entire project, but the anticipated three week closure of Western Avenue at 69th Street was correct. The busy intersection is open in all four directions.

La Quinta Street to 69th Street on Western Avenue is now built to handle more vehicles, but is not yet open to full capacity. The stretch was closed on July 31 to completely rebuild the road to make it a concrete surface and add lanes.

Fully open to traffic will not happen until fall for all four directions. The south side of 69th Street is still under construction east and west of that intersection for over a half mile in both directions.

Dan Peters/Results Radio

It may be sooner for north-south traffic to get four lanes of surface at their disposal. Although the sidewalks south of 69th Street have not been installed yet and the curb on the east side as well.

By November, full usage will be available for cars. The spring of 2018 will bring an end to the entire project.

