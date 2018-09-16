GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Wide right, times two. Daniel Carlson missed two field goals in overtime, including one from 35 yards as time expired, and the Minnesota Vikings had to settle for a 29-29 tie with the Green Bay Packers after rallying from a late 13-point deficit on Sunday.

The rookie's final attempt went to the right of the uprights, just like his kick from 49 earlier in overtime. Carlson also missed from 48 in the second quarter.

Packers kicker Mason Crosby matched a career high with five field goals, but his potential game-winner from 52 went wide left as time expired in regulation.

It was the second straight week with a tie in the NFL after the Steelers and Browns played to a draw in their opener.

The result at Lambeau Field overshadowed memorable performances from both quarterbacks.

Green Bay star Aaron Rodgers played with a brace on his injured left knee and threw for 281 yards and a 9-yard touchdown pass to Davante Adams .

But a mishandled handoff with 5:17 left in overtime cost the Packers a chance at another long field-goal attempt. Rodgers recovered the fumble on second-and-1 at the 37, and he was sacked on third down to push Green Bay back to the 47.

Minnesota's Kirk Cousins threw for 425 yards and four touchdowns, including three in the fourth quarter. He also threw an interception to Ha Ha Clinton-Dix after the ball bounced off the hands of Laquon Treadwell with 2:13 left.

