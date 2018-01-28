A crash on Friday (January 26) just after 8:00 AM one mile east of Clear Lake on Highway 22 claimed the lives of two senior citizens according to Tony Mangan with the Department of Public Safety.

"A 1998 Lincoln Town Car was westbound on South Dakota Highway 22 when the vehicle slid into the eastbound lane where it was hit by an on-coming 2016 Peterbuilt Prostar." explained Mangan.

The women in the Lincoln were ages 83 and 86. Both were ejected from the car and it is uncertain if they were wearing seatbelts. The 56-year-old male driver of the semi was wearing a seatbelt and suffered no injuries.

The names of those who died in the crash have not yet been released.

