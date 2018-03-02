Car Falls Off I-229 Onto Minnesota Ave. In Sioux Falls

Thursday afternoon in Sioux Falls a 31 year old woman was taken to the hospital with reported serious injuries.

Allegedly the SUV she was driving fell off an I-229 bridge and onto the North bound lane of Minnesota Avenue.

South Dakota Highway Patrol is reporting that the vehicle had been traveling west on I-229 by the Minnesota Avenue exit in Sioux Falls Thursday around 12:15 when the driver lost control, hit the guard rail, and fell onto Minnesota Avenue.

Ben Davis

It's reported that the vehicle flipped over the rail and rolled down the embankment and came to rest on Minnesota Avenue.

Traffic was backed up for some time as the South Dakota Highway Patrol tended to the situation.

The woman who was driving the vehicle was taken to a Sioux Falls hospital, but her injuries are believed at the time to be non-life threatening. No other vehicles were involved in the incident.

See Also: