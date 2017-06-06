Candy Clubhouse Coming to Sioux Falls

By the end of summer your choices of candy here in the Sioux Empire will increase literally by the hundreds.

The Candy Clubhouse has announced they're setting up shop in the Empire Mall . The store will be located near Aeropostale, across from the Food Court.

The Candy Clubhouse in an old-fashioned candy store that features classic candies, retro toys and novelty items. Stores are already open in Rapid City and Des Moines.

Once open here in Sioux Falls , The Candy Clubhouse will offer more than 1,000 types of candy including over 100 varieties of bulk candy.

The store will also offer 80 different Jelly Belly flavors and more than 200 kinds of old-fashioned bottled sodas.

Source: The Empire Mall

See Also: