Candidate Tim Bjorkman Says Strong Two Party System Best for South Dakota
Judge Tim Bjorkman has set down his gavel to run for Congress. The former State Court Judge, now Democratic candidate talks about South Dakota, the residents he is dedicated to serve, the democratic party and what the future could hold.
Congresswoman Kristi Noem is vacating her position to run for South Dakota Governor.
Others running for the Congressional seat include Democrat Chris Martian, Republicans Dusty Johnson, Eric Terrell, and Secretary of State Shantel Krebs along with Independent George Hendrickson.
The primary is June 5, 2018, and election slated for November 6, 2018.