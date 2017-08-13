Can the Minnesota Vikings O-Line be Dominant this Year?

The 2016 offensive line for the Minnesota Vikings was far from dominant, but one of those members is hopeful that 2017 can be much different.

Vikings offensive lineman Alex Boone is hopeful not only that the Vikings o-line can be improved, he hopes that they can be dominant.

According to the Pioneer Press, Boone had this to say:

“As a group, we have to be able to kind of dominate teams and go out there and put our foot on their throat right away and kind of squeeze as hard as we can."

If that is to be the case, injuries are going to have to be few and far between and flat out production is needed.

Even with the injuries last year as a very viable excuse, the guys that did play just didn't play well enough.

The Vikings spent money in the off season adding two starters to the roster and with more experience and health under the belt for those returning, 2017 will be better, but we will have to see if it is a dominant one for this unit.

