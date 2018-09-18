Can Money Buy You Happiness? Depends on How Much You Make

According to the website WalletHub, money may not always equal happiness - it does to a certain extent, but past that point, it makes no difference.

The website found that, yes, people want to be able to stay out of debt and to be able to provide for their family, but past a certain point in annual income it really doesn't matter.

They found anything past that point really comes down to emotional and physical well-being, your work environment, and your community.

So, what's "that point" that I keep referring to? - it's $75,000. WalletHub found happiness only increases with wealth up to that annual salary.

Achieving happiness past that point, again according to the folks at WalletHub, has more to do with your state-of-mind than with your take-home pay.

Source: WalletHub