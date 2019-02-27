California Man Pleads Not Guilty to Robbing Sioux Falls Bank

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A California man has pleaded not guilty in federal court to robbing a bank in South Dakota.

Thirty-six-year-old Terrell Brunston, of Palmdale, California, is accused of being part of an armed holdup at the First National Bank in Sioux Falls in November 2016.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says Brunston faces up to 25 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and restitution if convicted.

