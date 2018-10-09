California Bans Weak Passwords

Don't you just hate when a password expires? Now you have to come up with something new that you can somehow remember. Plus you have to update any notes you may have and so on.

It seems there are so many things that require a password today. There's no way to avoid it due to online security. But I would be scared to add up all my passwords for websites, bank accounts and even our family's smart TV.

Now one state is banning simple passwords. Choices such as "admin" and "1234" will be banned in California beginning in 2020 as part of a crackdown on cyber-attacks.

A new law has been passed that requires manufacturers to give each gadget a unique, complex password and reasonable security features.

This also means making sure that users have to generate their own password when they use their gadget for the first time. Harder passwords means harder to remember too.