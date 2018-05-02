Busted! Two Iowa Men Caught with Car Full of Drugs near Brookings

A routine traffic stop made by South Dakota authorities along I-29 on Thursday, (April 26) led to a drug bust that would have made Tommy Chong and Cheech Marin envious.

KSFY TV is reporting that South Dakota deputies pulled over a vehicle for a traffic violation last Thursday a few miles north of Brookings along I-29, that traffic stop ended up netting nearly ten pounds of marijuana, along with smaller amounts of several other drugs in the process.

Assistant Sheriff Scott Sebring told KSFY TV that authorities seized nearly ten pounds of marijuana, along with cocaine, LSD, ecstasy, Adderall, and other drug paraphernalia during the traffic stop, turned drug bust.

Two Iowa residents are now wishing they had a better job of driving that day. The man behind the wheel 19-year-old Jack Humphrey of Milford, Iowa and his passenger, 20-year-old John O'Neal of Spirit Lake, Iowa are now facing an assortment of drug related charges. According to KSFY, the charges include possession of 1-10 pounds of marijuana and possession with intent to distribute.

Both suspects are currently being held in the Brookings County Detention Center on $10,000 cash bond.

Source: KSFY TV

