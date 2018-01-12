If you're thinking about building your dream home, updating your current home or just want inspiration, you'll want to plan a stop at the Sioux Empire Home Show on Friday, February 23 through Sunday, February 25 at the Sioux Falls Arena and Convention Center.

You'll be able to meet the professionals first hand. Whether you're building, remodeling, landscaping or just want to see the latest products, the Home Show has it all.

Park on-site at the Convention Center and Arena or take a free shuttle running continuously from the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds on Friday and Saturday.

Hours are Friday, February 23 from 10:00 AM - 8:00 PM; Saturday, February 24 from 10:00 AM - 8:00 PM; Sunday, February 25 from 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM.

Advanced tickets are $6 and available at Lewis Drugs in Sioux Falls and Sunshine Foods in Brandon. Tickets at the door are $7, children 12 and under get in free. Senior citizens 65 and older pay just $6. All access wristbands are $10 and allows for unlimited entrance all three days.

Sign Up for the Our Newsletter Enter your email to receive the latest news and information directly to your inbox! Name * First Last

Email *