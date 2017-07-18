The Helpline Center is out with this week's new volunteer opportunities.

Relay For Life Sioux Falls is looking for volunteers to help out on Friday July 28.

Bike MS is asking for volunteers to help out on Saturday August 5.

The Sioux Empire Safety Village is needing volunteers to help during the Sioux Empire Fair August 5-13.

The Helpline Center's Do It Yourself Project this week is making hygiene kits .

Contact the Helpline Center for more information on any of these opportunities or call 211 .

Source: Helpline Center