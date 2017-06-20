The Helpline Center is out with this week's new volunteer opportunities.

*Women, Infants and Children (WIC) of Minnehaha County is looking for volunteers to read books to children.

*Make-A-Wish South Dakota is in need of volunteers for this year's Hot Harley NIghts Thursday July 6 through Sunday July 9.

*Faith Temple Church is needing volunters to help with its weekly food giveaway.

Contact the Helpline Center for more information on any of these opportunities, or call 211 .

Source: Helpline Center