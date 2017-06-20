Building a Better Community Through Volunteering
The Helpline Center is out with this week's new volunteer opportunities.
*Women, Infants and Children (WIC) of Minnehaha County is looking for volunteers to read books to children.
*Make-A-Wish South Dakota is in need of volunteers for this year's Hot Harley NIghts Thursday July 6 through Sunday July 9.
*Faith Temple Church is needing volunters to help with its weekly food giveaway.
Contact the Helpline Center for more information on any of these opportunities, or call 211.
Source: Helpline Center