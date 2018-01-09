Building a Better Community Through Volunteering
The Helpline Center is out with its list of new volunteer opportunities:
- The Banquet is needing volunteers to help collect feminine hygiene products for its guests.
- The Helpline Center is needing volunteers to help schedule tax appointments.
- Junior Achievement is needing volunteers to help teach its program in area schools.
- Project CAR is needing volunteers to help drive individuals around Sioux Falls.
- The American Heart Association is needing volunteers to help with its "Little Hats Big Hearts Packing Project" during the month of January.
- The Habitat For Humanity ReStore is needing volunteers to serve as a cashier.
- The St. Francis House is needing volunteers to help prepare and serve meals.
- The Banquet is needing volunteers to help serve breakfast weekday mornings.
- The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) is looking for volunteers to help schedule tax appointments.
Contact the Helpline Center for more information on any of these opportunities or call 211.
Source: Helpline Center
See Also: