Building a Better Community Through Volunteering
The Helpline Center is out with its list of new volunteer opportunities:
- Goodwill Industries is needing volunteers to help with its 'Shoe and Mitten Party' on Saturday December 16.
- The Salvation Army is needing volunteers to help at 'Salvation Army Night' at the Stampede game Saturday December 16.
- Toys for Tots is needing volunteers to help distribute gifts to area families on Saturday December 16 and Sunday December 17.
- LifeScape is needing volunteers to help usher at its 'Holiday Jam' Sunday December 17.
- The Salvation Army is needing volunteers to help with its 'Christmas Basket / Toy Town Distribution' Tuesday December 19 and/or Wednesday December 20.
- The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) is looking for volunteers to help schedule tax appointments
Contact the Helpline Center for more information on any of these opportunities or call 211.
Source: Helpline Center
