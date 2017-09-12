Building a Better Community Through Volunteering
The Helpline Center is out with this week's new volunteer opportunities:
- Arthritis Foundation is needing volunteers to help out at this year's 'Art for Arthritis Gala' Friday September 15.
- Alzheimer's Association is needing volunteers Saturday September 16 for its 'Memory Walk.'
- Community Action is needing volunteers for its 'Poverty Simulation Experience' at Augustana University on Tuesday September 19.
- AARP Foundation is needing volunteers to help with its 'Tax Aide Program.'
- REACH is needing volunteers to assist with its 'Small Group Literacy Tutoring Program.'
- JAM Art and Supplies is looking for volunteers to blog about the arts scene in Sioux Falls.
Contact the Helpline Center for more information on any of these opportunities or call 211.
Source: Helpline Center
