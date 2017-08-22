The Helpline Center is out with this week's new volunteer opportunities:

Prairie View Prevention is needing volunteers for its Celebrating Families Back to School Fair Saturday August 26.

is needing volunteers for its Celebrating Families Back to School Fair Saturday August 26. GreatLife is needing volunteers for its Great Life Challenge Symetra Golf Tournament Thursday August 31 through Sunday September 3.

is needing volunteers for its Great Life Challenge Symetra Golf Tournament Thursday August 31 through Sunday September 3. Sioux Falls Marathon is needing volunteers for Saturday September 9 and Sunday September 10.

is needing volunteers for Saturday September 9 and Sunday September 10. Good Samaritan Society is needing volunteers to help pick and peel apples for Founder's Day.

is needing volunteers to help pick and peel apples for Founder's Day. Good Earth State Park is needing volunteers to help welcome guests.

is needing volunteers to help welcome guests. Girls on the Run is needing volunteers to help coach elementary and middle school students twice a week after school.

is needing volunteers to help coach elementary and middle school students twice a week after school. Genesis Mentoring is needing volunteers to help families and individuals with budgeting and life skills.

The Helpline Center's Do It Yourself Project this week is 'Homeless Care Packages.'

Contact the Helpline Center for more information on any of these opportunities or call 211.