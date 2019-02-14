Buffalo, Minnesota Man Builds 20-Foot Snowman

The Griswold's can add another stop to their winter vacation hit list this year. On their way to check out the World's Largest Ball of Twine, located in Darwin, Minnesota they will have to keep heading east to see a 20-foot snowman.

KSFY TV is reporting that a Buffalo, Minnesota man took advantage of the 20+ inches of snow the Twin Cities area received by creating a 20-foot snowman this past weekend.

Eric Fobbe, a general contractor that lives in Buffalo, used the combination of a skid steer loader, a snow blower, shovel and other miscellaneous tools to form the body of this massive Frosty.

According to KSFY, Fobbe cut pieces of wood in the form of circles, and spray painted them black to help construct his polar pal. The various platforms were attached together by a series of dowels making it easier to jam them into the snow.

Once completed, he added a scarf that was made out of 5 yards of red fabric. What's crazy, the scarf was still just a tad bit too small to fit around the neck of his flaky friend.

This is the second year in-a-row that Fobbe has created a ginormous snowman. KSFY reports last year Fobbe rolled up a beauty that was 13 feet tall.

Source: KSFY TV