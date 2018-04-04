Bud Light ‘King’ Responds to Masters Golf ‘Dilly Dilly’ Ban

The Masters golf tournament is this week, April 5 - 8, and it is steeped in tradition. And beware ye that treadeth upon that hallowed antiquity!

The word on the street is that anyone caught yelling out any number of words or phrases from a list handed out to Masters enforcers will be promptly escorted off the course and out the gates.

On that list is the term "Dilly Dilly" from a series of Bud Light Beer commercials. You know the ones where King John Barley proclaims his pleasure by all things Bud Light by yelling "Dilly Dilly"?

Golf galleries have gotten much more spirited over the last number of years and crowds are noticeably more raucous. So The Masters police, I assume that's who it is, has said that anyone who yells out "Dilly Dilly" will be tossed out of the tournament.

Well King John Barley has issued a very awesome royal response via Twitter:

"Your king hath received word that the guards of the Green Jacket plan to escort any patron who dare utter Dilly Dilly off yon premises. Except for myself, I am against tyranny in all forms. So, I have instructed my royal tailors to make 1,000 Dilly Dilly shirts that shall be delivered to Georgia in time for the festivities," the post read. "For if thou cannot say Dilly Dilly, thou can still wear Dilly Dilly."

Well played Bud Light, well played.

