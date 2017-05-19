Bud Grant’s Annual Garage Sale Continues to Grow in National Exposure

It has become a national treasure: the Annual Bud Grant Garage Sale is underway and it has been the talk of the country.

From the The Dan Le Batard Show on ESPN Radio , to us here on ESPN 99.1, the discussion of Grant's huge garage sale is running rampant over the United States. Members of the Minnesota Vikings online staff were sent to cover the big sale, and even Ben Goessling of ESPN was on hand for "Opening Day."

In other words, it's a huge deal... Well, maybe "deal" as in the event itself and not the products.

The rumor is that this year (13th overall) will be Grant's final garage sale. In a conversation on Overtime, Goessling, who was live at the garage sale, told Jeff Thurn that it wouldn't shock him to see it continue.

Grant turns 90 years old on Saturday, May 20. With the amount of exposure and money being made, I'd take bets that a 14th year will be scheduled.

