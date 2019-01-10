Brush Up Your Computer Skills at Downtown Sioux Falls Library

My laptop is about 4 or 5 years old. Ask any computer nerd, they'll tell you that is old ! Well until someone starts giving them away for free, I'll be using this one until it dies. But, as fast as technology changes, it is never a bad thing to continue learning and improving your computer skills.

The Downtown Library is offering a 4-part Technology Class series and you can attend all of them, or choose the ones you'd like, all for free! You do need to register for each session, which you can do at their website or by calling 605-367-8700.

Here is the listing of classes being offered:

Wednesday, January 16, 10 to 11:30 a.m. - Beginning Internet: Learn to navigate the web and find information from trusted sites.

Wednesday, January 30, 10 to 11:30 a.m. - Intermediate Internet―Staying Safe Online: Learn about internet jargon, protecting your computer, and avoiding scams.

Wednesday, February 13, 10 to 11:30 a.m. - Intro to Word: Includes formatting, copy/pasting, and page layout.

Wednesday, February 27, 10 to 11:30 a.m. - Learn Languages and Skills, Explore History and Your Roots: Discover how to use programs like Pronunciator, Lynda.com, Ancestry.com, and US Newsstream.

For more information call the Downtown Sioux Falls Library at 605-367-8700 or go to the library's website .