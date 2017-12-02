Brulé is returning to Sioux Falls with their Holiday concert Silent Star Night at the historic Orpheum Theater downtown for 2 performances.

Showtimes are Friday, December 22 & Saturday, Dec 23 at 7:30 PM.

The concert is their full theatrical production with Traditional Native American dancers. They have sold over one million CD's worldwide and won a number of awards.

Led by founder Paul LaRoche, Brulé is a brilliant holiday not to missed and fun for the whole family.