Brookings Children’s Museum School Break Activities

We are so fortunate to have a place like the Children's Museum of South Dakota in Brookings ( 521 4th Street ) as part of our entertainment and educational offerings in this area. Kids and adults learn together without even realizing it because most of the activities center around play.

This Friday, November 9, ( Brookings kids have parent-teacher conferences ) and Veteran's Day Monday, November 12, kids ages 6 to 12, can spend the day laughing and learning at School Break STEAM Camp at the Children's Museum from 8 AM to 5 PM ( kids are asked to bring a sack lunch ). Space is limited and pre-registration is required.

Kids will explore all kinds of activities in Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math. From splash tables to silkscreening, spinning clay to make pots to designing and building homes, writing for a newspaper and so much more, kids imaginations will expand along with their creativity.

So when your kids are out of school ( anytime ), this is a great place for them to spend the day. It's also a terrific choice to bring your whole family for a day's excursion because there really is something for everyone.

For more information call 605-692-6700, visit their website or follow them on Facebook .