Bring Home the Bacon with a Smithfield Sioux Falls Job Fair

Job fair coming to Smithfield for those who really want to work.

Whether you are looking for a change of scenery or looking to make more money Smithfield Sioux Falls is hosting a job fair on Thursday, September 20 from 11:00 AM to 7:00 PM and Saturday, September 29 from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM.

Walk-in interviews will be Monday through Friday 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM. Health, dental, vision benefits, profit-sharing, and 401(k) matching are some great reasons to go to the job fair at Smithfield Sioux Falls.

You can also apply online at www.smithfieldfoods.com/careers.

Smithfield Foods has the best safety record in the industry, opportunities for career advancement and academic scholarships for your children are just some of the perks.

