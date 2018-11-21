Bridge Collapse Near Hurley, South Dakota

Mark Wilson/Getty Images

A bridge near Hurley, South Dakota has collapsed. The Turner County Sheriff's Office confirmed the collapse and emergency crews are responding.

The South Dakota Department of Transportation began construction of the bridge just southwest of Hurley in April of this year.

SafeTravel USA

The project has also included several phases on Highway 18 west of Interstate 29 including bridge construction, shoulder grading, and reconstruction of intersections.

The junction of U.S. Highway 81 to the junction of U.S. Highway 19 has been closed most of the year.

Sign Up for the Our Newsletter

Enter your email to receive the latest news and information directly to your inbox!
  • Name*
Filed Under: Bridge Collapse, Hurley, Infrastructure, Road Construction
Categories: Articles, News, Newsletter KSOO
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top