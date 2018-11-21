Bridge Collapse Near Hurley, South Dakota

A bridge near Hurley, South Dakota has collapsed. The Turner County Sheriff's Office confirmed the collapse and emergency crews are responding.

The South Dakota Department of Transportation began construction of the bridge just southwest of Hurley in April of this year.

SafeTravel USA

The project has also included several phases on Highway 18 west of Interstate 29 including bridge construction, shoulder grading, and reconstruction of intersections.

The junction of U.S. Highway 81 to the junction of U.S. Highway 19 has been closed most of the year.