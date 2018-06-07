Breakfast on the Farm at Brandon Dairy

The Ode family is celebrating June Dairy Month by hosting the 11th Annual Breakfast on the Farm at Royalwood Dairy near Brandon, South Dakota on Saturday, June 16 from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM. The free, family-friendly event will provide guests with an opportunity to see first-hand where the dairy products they enjoy get their start.

The open house event has become an annual tradition for the Ode family, as well as many families in the Brandon and Sioux Falls metro areas. Visitors can participate in guided tours of the dairy to learn more about dairy farming and how milk gets from the farm to the store.

Children's entertainer, Phil Baker will provide entertainment for kids visiting the dairy at 10:30 AM and 11:30 AM. Families can milk "Bessy" the cow, make crafts as a part of Hood Magazine's Make N' Take monthly activity, jump in a bouncy combine and participate in other family friendly activities taking place.

Since 2008 the Ode family has hosted an open house at their dairy every June in celebration of Dairy Month.

Royalwood Dairy is South of Brandon at 48170 266th Street. Parking for the event will be located 1 1/4 miles East of the farm. Three shuttles will be running continuously from the parking lot to the farm.

