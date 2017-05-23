Brandon Valley Native Jake Adams Claims Big10 Player of the Year Honor

The decision to crown Jake Adams the Big10 Player of the Year wasn't even close, it fact, it was a unanimous decision to give him the award.

The Brandon Valley native has been crushing the baseball at the University of Iowa and he was rewarded for his efforts being named the league's MVP.

He leads the conference in five batting categories and clearly has been the leader for the Hawkeyes on and off the field.

-24 Home Runs

-65 RBI's

-159 Total Bases

-.750 Slugging Percentage

-1.777 On Base Percentage