Brandon Valley Marching Band Goes Big Time with New Semi-Trailer

Travel for the students in the Brandon Valley marching band just got a whole lot easier as of last week.

KSFY TV is reporting the school picked up a brand new piece of equipment, a fully loaded semi-trailer capable of holding everything from instruments to clothing for students while they are away on marching band trips.

The new marching band trailer is the first-of-its-kind for a school in South Dakota. Acquiring the new trailer allows Brandon marching band students to keep up with bigger schools in states likes Minnesota and Iowa, along with being a huge time saver for students and staff while they're on the road.

Brandon Assistant Marching Band Director Calvin Lipetzky told KSFY , “It’s going to help us when we get to shows. Instead of having to get there and coordinate unloading four different trailers and loading different trailers, that takes up hours in a day, when we could be practicing and rehearsing or giving the kids an extra hour of sleep.”

According to KSFY , in the past, Brandon Valley band students were forced to use multiple trailers to haul around all of their equipment. Thanks to this new sweet looking semi-trailer, that equipment will now be traveling in style.

Source: KSFY TV